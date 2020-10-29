Caryn Riswold, Wartburg professor of religion and the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission, has been elected to a second four-year term on the National Network Board of the Lilly Fellows Program.
Riswold, who joined the Wartburg faculty in 2018, served on the same board from 2011 to 2014 and was a postdoctoral teaching fellow in the Lilly Fellows Program from 2000 to 2002.
“I’m delighted to return to service on the Lilly Fellows Program board as a representative of Wartburg College. The program was a foundational part of my development as an emerging teacher-scholar 20 years ago, and now here at Wartburg I have found a community that truly sustains those parts of my vocation that were first nurtured by the Lilly Fellows Program,” Riswold said.
Founded in 1991, the Lilly Fellows Program seeks to strengthen the quality and shape the character of church-related institutions of learning through three programmatic initiatives: providing postdoctoral teaching scholarships, supporting graduate students through the Lilly Graduate Fellows Program and maintaining the Lilly Network of Church-Related Colleges and Universities. Wartburg College has been a member of the Lilly Network since 1995.