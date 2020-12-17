The Wartburg Community Symphony presented its first-ever virtual concert Saturday, Dec. 12, utilizing Facebook Live for a performance that began at 2 p.m. in the Wartburg College Castle Room.
An All-Star String Quartet led by WCS conductor Sam Stapleton performed selections from Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown Christmas, including Linus and Lucy, Christmas Time Is Here and Skating. The program also featured Greensleeves, Bell Carol and a selection of Christmas carols. Quartet personnel included violinists Stapleton and Cara Lockard, professional musician and instructor; Sally Malcolm, WCS principal viola and personnel/operations manager; and Ludmila Lebedeva, WCS principal cello and Wartburg cello professor.
Wartburg music department chair Dr. Brian Pfaltzgraff read ’Twas the Night Before Christmas while the quartet provided musical accompaniment and Waverly-Shell Rock elementary school student Kate Nelson served as his audience. Waverly Chamber of Commerce executive director Travis Tolliver portrayed Santa.
It was the orchestra’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the final concert of the 2019-20 season last April. Since the current season began in September, the orchestra has been concentrating on chamber music, which allows greater social distancing among smaller groups of musicians.
Stapleton said these groups recorded a chamber music concert before the Wartburg Fall Term ended that will air in early 2021.
Joanne Jones and Charles Infelt, co-presidents of the Wartburg Community Symphony Association, attended the Facebook Live concert in person to deliver brief remarks. Nearly 90 people from Waverly, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Iowa City and other communities watched the live event and many more continue to view the video, which is still available on the Symphony’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wartburgcommunitysymphony.
Remarks posted during the live performance included, “Great sound, everyone,” “Lovely and much appreciated,” “That was awesome.”
Jones said comments she received later said, “The music was perfect,” “The program today was quite good, uplifting for all of us in confinement” and “The livestream was really fun.”
The Wartburg Community Symphony Association is still accepting season memberships to help deal with the financial challenges of the 2020-21 season. Memberships begin at $50 for individuals, and the complete list of contribution levels is available on the WCS website, www.wartburg.edu/symphony. A list of business sponsors, who were also recognized at Saturday’s concert, is also available on the website.