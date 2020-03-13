While the three state-owned universities and several other institutes of higher education across Iowa are shifting to online learning later this month due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Wartburg College is bucking the trend.
In a letter to students issued Thursday, President Darrel Colson wrote that the school will continue to have in-person classes “for the foreseeable future.” However, Colson said after getting advice from faculty and staff, he has called off all domestic and international Tour Week, May Term and service trips along with other faculty-led ravel with the exception of Knights athletics as of April 18.
“It pains me to say this to you, for I believe that those trips provide some of the most powerful learning opportunities you can experience,” Colson wrote.
“Nevertheless, we must respond prudently to the spread of the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. While this virus seems not to pose a serious threat to many young adults, it does seem quite dangerous to older people and those with compromised immune systems, and we must do our part to slow the spread of the disease, enabling our health care professionals to respond effectively to emerging new cases. Furthermore, we see substantial risk that one of our travel groups might find themselves in a location experiencing a mandatory government-ordered shutdown or quarantine.”
Then on Friday morning, the American Rivers Conference, in which the Knights compete, announced the cancelation of the entire spring sports schedule. This comes nearly 24 hours after the NCAA cancelled all of its remaining winter and spring championships, which included the Division III wrestling tournament in Cedar Rapids.
“Based on the advice received from state, federal, and other public health authorities, with the priority being focusing on the health and well-being of our campus communities, it is with unprecedented sadness the Presidents Council concluded that all conference competition will be cancelled, effective Friday, March 13, 2020, for the remainder of the spring season,” a release from the ARC read. “The cancellation includes all ARC spring regular season competition, championships, and awards.
“The ARC eagerly awaits news from the NCAA regarding lost eligibility for all student-athletes affected by the nation-wide health pandemic.”
On Friday afternoon, the NCAA announced it is working on a way to restore lost eligibility for spring athletes (i.e. baseball, softball, track and field and lacrosse) while still exploring what to do about the winter sport athletes (i.e. basketball, wrestling and hockey) who abruptly lost their postseasons.
The Iowa Board of Regents had asked the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa to move all their classes to online learning starting March 23, which follows spring break, and continuing until at least April 3. They will reassess the situation the week of March 30 to see if an extension is necessary.
Drake University, the largest private school in the state, will also close its campus for the two weeks that follow spring break. Several other small schools also have various measures in place to finish the 2019-20 academic year.
For example, Grinnell College is asking its students to complete the spring semester online from home, while Luther College will move to distance learning from March 30 to April 9 and resume in-person classes around April 14. Cornell College also will move to online classes through at least April 15, while Clarke College is expected to return to traditional schooling on April 6, and the University of Dubuque is extending its spring break through March 23.
Colson, the Wartburg president, said that the situation with COVID-19 is fluid, and his administration will answer any student question with new information as soon as they receive it.
“Bear with us, please, as we work through this situation,” Colson said. “Don’t hesitate to reach out to any of us — Deans (Dan) Kittle (students) and (Brian) Ernsting (faculty), Stephanie Newsom (counseling services director) or me — if you have questions or concerns. We may not know the answers immediately, but we’ll respond as well as we can.”