WAVERLY – The Wartburg men’s and women’s cross-country programs continued their dominant 2020 season by earning a pair of victories over Loras College and Buena Vista University at the Wartburg Triangular at the Max Cross Country Course.
For the fourth time this year, Wartburg senior Joe Freiburger took first place in the men’s 8K race and posted a new course record of 24 minutes, 32 seconds, which shattered the previous record that Freiburger held of 24:42.7.
Senior Carina Collet placed second in the women’s 6K race and led the Knights with a personal-best and Wartburg record time of 21:28.2.
“Joe crushed the course record and really ran out of sight today,” Knights coach Ryan Chapman said. “Carina, as a senior, to break the Wartburg record was special. The last 1,000 meters was comparable to (Loras’) Kassie (Rosenbum), who won.”
The Wartburg women earned four out of the top five spots at the race to earn the victory with 20 points, while Loras’ Rosenbum recorded another first-place finish with her time of 21:13.27, which set a new Max Cross Country Course record. On the men’s side, the Knights took four of the five top times including first, second and third place, en route to a score of 18.
“It’s a testament to our season when our guys can score 18 points and we are feeling a little disappointed about it. We just have really high goals for ourselves” Chapman said. “The ladies did everything I asked of them. We put 11 girls in front Loras’ five. The girls had phenomenal pack running throughout.”
Up next, the Knights will travel to Pella and compete in the American Rivers Conference championships on Nov. 7.
“The conference is much more difficult course than ours,” Chapman said. “So, we are going to throw times out the window and just focus on winning, and I’m sure we will set some pretty aggressive goals for the team.”