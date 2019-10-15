Dance Marathon is a nationwide philanthropic event that takes place on the Wartburg College campus.
It is student-run and requires year-round fundraising to support the kids being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is affiliated with the Children’s Miracle Network. After treatment, patients and their families are encouraged to get involved with Dance Marathon as we honor them throughout the year and provide an opportunity for families to share their stories during our Big Event in April.
The Big Event is a 12-hour Dance Marathon where students unite to celebrate the children survivors and remember the children who passed away throughout the year. Dance Marathon allows students to get involved, make friendships, help children in need, and give back to the community. Essentially, it’s For The Kids.
All proceeds from our year-long fundraising goes directly to the children at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital who are battling pediatric illnesses and injuries, such as cancer and congenital disorders. Last year, Wartburg College Dance Marathon (WCDM) raised over $150,000 for the kids!
WCDM’s fourth annual Rake-A-Thon will take place on the following dates: Nov. 2 and 3 and Nov. 9 and 10. A group of Wartburg students will come to your property and rake your fallen leaves. All we ask is that you provide the bags and we will do the leaf raking. A free-will donation is encouraged for the leaf raking service.
If you are interested in supporting Wartburg College Dance Marathon and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital by making a donation in exchange for the leaf raking service, contact Ali Williams Perez at a.williamsperez@wartburg.edu or (319) 230-2993.
Don’t have a yard that needs to be raked, but still would like to support WCDM and UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital? Online donations are accepted at this link: https://tiny.cc/dmdonate. Also, Wartburg College’s largest philanthropic student organization is always seeking sponsors for our Big Event in April. Contact wcdm@wartburg.edu for more information if you are interested in sponsoring our student organization.
Wartburg College Dance Marathon participants will be trick-or-treating on the night of Thursday, Oct. 31. We will be going from house to house asking for free-will donations. This is a great opportunity for the community to unite and support children and families in Iowa.
