The first Wartburg Trumpet was published Monday, Oct. 4, 1935, with headlines like “Enrollment at Wartburg 182 students” and “Homecoming set for Nov. 8.”
The four-page edition also chronicled the Knights athletic accomplishments, shared information on convocations and highlights from Outfly (which included a picnic and students versus faculty baseball games) and advertised movies at the Palace Theater and 5-cent hamburgers.
These gems from 1935 and the more than 2,000 subsequent issues of the student-run newspaper are now available online at https://archive.org/details/wartburgtrumpet. Amy Moorman, the college archivist, initiated the project in early 2017. Additional issues of the newspaper, which is now produced digitally in addition to the paper copy, will be uploaded annually.
“The Trumpet student newspaper represents one of the most comprehensive historical sources of campus activity in the archives,” Moorman said. “We felt it was important to make this resource available digitally to increase accessibility — both by having it online and for the fact that the scanned copies are keyword searchable.”