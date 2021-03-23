WAVERLY – The University of Dubuque came away with an 8-7 victory over No. 14-ranked Wartburg College during the teams’ American Rivers Conference series finale Sunday at Lynes Field.
Dubuque improved its overall record to 7-2 and 2-1 inside the A-R-C, while Wartburg dropped to 10-3 overall, including a 1-2 mark in conference play. After the two teams split Saturday’s doubleheader, Dubuque prevailed during game three to win the series.
Down 8-2 after five innings, Wartburg’s late-inning rally came up just short. The Knights scored seven runs off seven hits and five errors by the visitors. A five-run fifth inning for the Spartens ended up being the difference in the game.
Tarah Wehde started in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. She suffered her first loss of the season after working 3 1/3 innings. Wehde was relieved by Lauren Reicks and Ashley Nelson. Nelson pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit.
Each team pushed across a pair of runs in the second inning. Madison Stoaks and Sydney Illg drove in a run apiece to tie the game at 2-2.
The Spartans added a run in the fourth inning and broke out in the fifth. Dubuque forced Wehde out of the game and scored five runs off Reicks to move ahead 8-2.
Jordan Swiatskowski hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to spark some life back into the Knights’ offense and trim the Dubuque lead to 8-5. During its final chance for a comeback in the seventh, Wartburg put runners into scoring position with one out. Olivia Brecht scored Lauren Frerichs on a RBI fielder’s choice, and Reegan Deputy scored off of an error. However, Dubuque got out of the jam, picking off a Wartburg runner and forcing a fly out.
On deck
Wartburg hosts A-R-C rival Simpson College this weekend. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. both days at Lynes Field.
DUBUQUE 8, WARTBURG 7
University of Dubuque ... 020 150 0 – 8 6 5
Wartburg College .......... 020 003 2 – 7 7 2
University of Dubuque pitching: Schmidt and Cavanaugh. Wartburg pitching: Wehde, Reicks (5), Nelson (5) and Swiatkowski.
W: Schmidt (4-0). L: Wehde (3-1).
2B: University of Dubuque 2 (Goodman, Martinez), Wartburg 2 (Wehde, Campos). HR: University of Dubuque 1 (Bloomer), Wartburg 1 (Swiatkowski).