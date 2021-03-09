The work of several Wartburg College art faculty past and present is now on display in the college’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
The exhibition will run through March 28. Featured artists are:
• Barbara Fedeler (drawing)
• Rick Knivsland (ceramic)
• Johanna Kramer-Weston (painting)
• Thomas Payne (photography)
• Penny Sund (graphic design)
Fedeler’s work includes familiar landscapes of Northeast Iowa from her childhood and more recent vertical format landscape drawings that slice views into textural contrasts, patterned planes and movement through space. Two small farmstead studies along Cable Road, where Fedeler grew up and now resides, also are included.
Knivsland’s work includes stoneware slab constructions that explore the massing, materials and surfaces of rural vernacular architectural forms like barns, sheds, bins, granaries and silos.
Kramer-Weston’s exhibited body of work uses acrylic and mixed media to merge her collected thoughts and observations with the distinct visual language she has cultivated throughout the years.
Payne’s photographs feature items he found on his favorite walking “loop” in Waverly, but instead of photographing them where they were, he took them home to photograph in his studio. Graphics were added in postproduction to explain why he was attracted to each object.
Sund has featured her graphic design work from her time at Wartburg and while working for other companies and organizations.
No formal reception for this exhibit will be held, but guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors and maintaining a safe physical distance. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.