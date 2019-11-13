The No. 19/24 Wartburg football team concludes the 2019 regular season this Saturday, hosting Loras College during senior day at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
THE SERIES
Saturday’s game marks the 39th meeting between Wartburg and Loras, with the Knights holding a 29-9 series advantage. The Knights have won 14 consecutive over the Duhawks, including a 56-14 win a season ago in Dubuque.
LAST 10 MEETINGS
Date Home/Away Result
10/27/18 A W, 56-14
10/14/17 H W, 42-11
10/8/16 H W, 38-30
11/14/15 A W, 49-34
11/15/14 H W, 81-21
11/16/13 A W, 59-3
11/10/12 H W, 55-7
11/5/11 A W, 23-14
9/25/10 H W, 34-0
9/26/09 A W, 28-9
LAST TIME OUT
Wartburg suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday, a 57-56 heartbreaker in overtime at Central. Down 42-14 at the half, Wartburg stormed back with 21 points in the third quarter along with a pair of scores in the final frame to force overtime at 49-49. Junior running back Bennett Goettsch opened the overtime scoring with a 15-yard rushing touchdown. However, Central answered with a rushing score of its own and sealed the victory on a two-point conversion.
DODD SELECTED TO D3FOOTBALL.COM TEAM OF THE WEEK
D3football.com released its Week 10 Team of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with senior quarterback Noah Dodd representing Wartburg.
Dodd led the Wartburg offense during the offensive shootout at Central, contributing 497 of the Knights’ 594 yards of total offense, throwing for a career-high 352 yards while tying a school record with five touchdown passes for the second time this season. He was 27-for-41 passing with no interceptions and recorded a team-high 145 rushing yards.
IN THE POLLS
Wartburg is ranked among the top 25 in a pair of Division III rankings for a ninth consecutive week. After the first loss in 2019, the Knights fell to No. 19 in the latest American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) top 25 rankings and No. 24 in D3football.com’s rankings.
SENIOR DAY
The 2019 senior class will be honored on the field prior to Saturday’s game. Twenty-seven seniors will be recognized for their contribution to the Wartburg football program.
CONFERENCE TITLE ON THE LINE
Wartburg and Central rank atop of the A-R-C standings with 6-1 records each. If the Knights and Dutch both finish 7-1, they will be crowned co-champions, with Central earning the automatic bid to the NCAA Playoffs with the head-to-head advantage. With a Wartburg win and Central loss, the Orange and Black would be granted sole possession of the conference title.
WARTBURG
Heading into the final week of the season, Wartburg ranks first in A-R-C scoring offense with an average of 46.3 points per game, along with 60 total touchdowns.
The Knights lead the A-R-C with 27 rushing touchdowns, paced by a collective effort. Seven Knights have tallied at least two rushing scores, led by Goettsch, who is tied for second in the conference with eight. Dodd has five, followed by four from Connor Bailey.
Senior wide receiver Kolin Schulte ranks second in the conference with 14 receiving touchdowns and fourth with 917 yards and 101.8 per game.
Dodd has played the majority of time under center, tallying 18 touchdowns and 1,543 yards through the air. He is the conference leader with a 69.5 percent completion rate, completing 123 of 177 pass attempts.
Defensively, junior defensive back Eli Barrett leads the Knights with 77 tackles and ranks first in the conference with 49 solo tackles.
Sophomore defensive lineman Donaven Juarez leads Wartburg with six tacles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Sophomore linebacker Antonio Santillan leads the conference with five interceptions.
LORAS
Loras has won three-straight A-R-C games, most recently a 38-20 win over Simpson last Saturday to improve its conference mark to 4-3.
The Duhawks rank second in the league behind Wartburg with 24 total touchdowns, totaling 1,779 yards of total offense (3rd/A-R-C).
Starting quarterback Noah Sigwarth has 10 rushing touchdowns to lead the conference.
Chris Miller ranks atop the conference with 15.5 tackles for loss.
Jake Foley was named A-R-C Defensive Player of the Week after notching two interceptions versus Simpson.