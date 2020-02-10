The Wartburg football team and head coach Rick Willis announced its 2020 schedule on Monday.
The Knights finished ranked No. 13 in the final American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll, wrapping up 2019 with a 10-2 overall record while securing a share of a third consecutive American Rivers Conference title and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Wartburg earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Playoffs for the first time since 1994, defeating Hope College in the first round prior to falling to the eventual NCAA runners-up from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the second round.
The 2020 schedule begins Sept. 5 at Monmouth College, facing the 2019 Midwest Conference Champions in Monmouth, Ill. The non-conference schedule is then rounded out during the home opener versus Gustavus Adolphus College Sept. 12.
Wartburg hosts Central College for the American Rivers Conference opener Sept. 19. The home slate also includes matchups against Luther College, Buena Vista University (homecoming), and Simpson College.
See go-knights.net/sports/football/schedule/2020 to see the schedule online.