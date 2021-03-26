WAVERLY – Wartburg College was scheduled to kick off its spring season Saturday against visiting Luther College.
Some seven months after it originally was slated to begin its fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the Division III fall sports seasons. Thus the American Rivers Conference, which Wartburg is a member of, shifted to a three-game, conference-only season. Three teams – Luther, Loras College and Dubuque – are scheduled to play a fourth game – a nonconference tilt against the University of Northwestern – St. Paul (Minnesota).
Wartburg will have to wait longer than anticipated. Due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program, Wartburg postponed Saturday's opener, as well its April 3 game at the University of Dubuque.
"Due to COVID protocols, we were unable to compete," Wartburg head coach and athletics director Rick Willis wrote in an email to Waverly Newspapers on Friday. "We are not sure about rescheduling yet."
Willis said rescheduling the first two games has been discussed, "but there are very few workable options." He did not provide any potential dates currently being talked about.
"We are exploring options, but have not identified a specific date at this point," Willis said.
If those games are not rescheduled, Wartburg's lone game of the season is scheduled for April 17 at Loras.