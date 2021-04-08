Simplex Stories will premiere the documentary “My People’s Bones: The Life & Fight of Maria Pearson” at 2 p.m. April 19, via Wartburg Knight Vision.
The 15-minute film showcases the impact Maria Pearson had on the Indigenous communities of Iowa and beyond. Pearson was the driving force behind the creation of the Iowa Burial Protections Act and the Native American Grave and Repatriation Act of 1990, both of which protect the remains and artifacts of Indigenous societies dug up by archaeologists. She worked with local, national and international governments to help educate them about the importance of Indigenous culture. Following in Pearson’s footsteps, many have been inspired to speak up for the rights and beliefs of Indigenous cultures across the nation.
Production of the film is the final project for fourth-year students graduating from the Department of Journalism & Communication at Wartburg College. The Simplex Stories team includes Lauren Wisdom, project manager; Silvia Oakland, writer/producer; Courtney Stucker, digital producer; Nathan Stephany, videographer; Dominic Hanson, film editor/assistant videographer; and Anshika Singh, graphic designer.
Preceding “My People’s Bones” are two other documentaries: “Letters from a Young State,” which tells the story of Swedish author Fredrika Bremer at 1 p.m., and “Changing Hearts and Minds: The Ruby Sutton Story,” which tells the story of social justice advocate Ruby Sutton at 1:30 p.m.
For more information on production, follow Simplex Stories on Facebook, Instagram or visit mypeoplesbones.com.
