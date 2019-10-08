Wartburg College will celebrate Homecoming & Family Weekend Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 10-13. This year’s theme is “Back to the Burg.”
“We can’t wait for everyone to come ‘Back to the Burg’ for Homecoming. It’s such an exciting time on campus, and we love to share that excitement and our love for the college with others who understand how special Wartburg truly is,” said Renee Voves, associate director of institutional advancement-alumni and parent relations and annual giving.
The public is invited to traditional Homecoming events, including Kastle Kapers, the student variety show; the parade; the Renaissance Faire, featuring student organizations, off-campus vendors and family-friendly activities; the football game; Oktoberfest on the campus mall; and music ensemble performances.
Kastle Kapers kicks off the festivities at 8 p.m. Thursday in Neumann Auditorium, followed immediately by the coronation of the Homecoming royalty. A pep rally begins at 9:30 p.m. in Walston-Hoover Stadium. An encore performance of Kastle Kapers begins at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Children ages 3-12 are invited to take part in the annual Wartburg Track & Field Children’s Track Meet on Saturday, 8:30-10 a.m., in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center. Cost is $25 to participate.
The Homecoming parade, which follows Fifth Street Northwest and First Avenue Northwest, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Grand marshals are Gil and Mary Wessel. Gil, who graduated from Wartburg in 1959, is a retired physician and former longtime member of Wartburg’s Board of Regents. Mary, who graduated in 1960, is a retired substitute teacher. The couple received the college’s Alumni Citation in 1996.
The Renaissance Faire on the campus mall begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, featuring a variety of student groups and off-campus organizations selling food and other items. There is also a Kids Zone with animals, face painting and other activities geared toward children.
The Wartburg football team will take on the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Walston-Hoover Stadium, followed by Oktoberfest on the campus mall from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Admission to Oktoberfest is $20 at the door, or $15 by preregistering at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming.
The Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center will offer $15 family and $5 individual passes to the public Friday and Saturday.
The public also is invited to:
• “Shifting Definitions of Beauty: Selections from the Collection of Robert H. Knox” art exhibit, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Waldemar A. Schmidt Gallery, Bachman Fine Arts Center.
• “Bach’s Lunch” organ recital and lecture, Friday, noon, Wartburg Chapel Commons.
• Dedication of the “Lebenskreuz” sculpture and reception, Friday, 4 p.m., West Chapel lawn.
• Knight Run/Walk, Saturday, 8 a.m., Walston-Hoover Stadium.
• Wartburg Community Symphony concert, “No Place Like Home,” Saturday, 8 p.m., Neumann Auditorium.
• Wartburg Wind Ensemble concert, Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Neumann Auditorium.
• Wartburg Choir concert, Sunday, 3:30 p.m., Wartburg Chapel.The full schedule of events and online registration are available at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming.