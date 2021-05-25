Several Wartburg College students were honored with leadership and service awards for their contributions to the Wartburg and Waverly communities.
Seniors Alex Buchheim and Jordan Flaherty received the Debbie E. Heida Award, which recognizes juniors and seniors who have made significant contributions to the Wartburg community through leadership and service. Heida is a former vice president for student life and dean of students at Wartburg.
The Wartburg Nobility Award recognizes freshmen, sophomores and juniors who have made meaningful and significant contributions to the college and community through their vision, action and diligence. This year’s winners were Hidaly Hernandez, Alizah Qadri, Sailor Hinegardner and Rachel Green.
Dell Association for Peace and Justice Peacemaker Awards, which honor freshmen, sophomores and juniors, were awarded to Grace Greving and Hannah Dutcher. Emma Williams and Kellie Escovy received the Dell Award, which honors seniors. The awards are named for Robert T. Dell, who taught religion at Wartburg from 1959 until his death in 1976. He also pioneered campus peace studies, supported civil rights and anti-war movements and counseled students. Award recipients must demonstrate leadership in peace and justice issues and serve as facilitators for dialogue about political, racial, religious and sexual issues.
Rachel Ndjuluwa from Namibia was named the Outstanding International Senior for commitment to academic excellence, involvement and service in the campus community and leadership in the international student community.
IClub was awarded the Outstanding Organization Award, which honors a group that has used successful leadership to advance its organization. IClub has worked hard to provide education and opportunities for growth at Wartburg and to ensure its members are included and feel listened to.
The Outstanding Student Organization Award was presented to Entertainment ToKnight for providing creative entertainment opportunities for the student body during the global pandemic. Samantha Pfab, a 2020 Wartburg graduate and the interim campus programming coordinator, was honored with the Outstanding Advisor Award for her work with Entertainment ToKnight.