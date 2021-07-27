High school students and their parents will gain insight into life at Wartburg College during Worth It Week, Aug. 1-6
Worth It Week is a weeklong celebration encouraging prospective students to explore Wartburg College and the Waverly community. Visitors will meet with professors and coaches, talk with current students and tour the campus. Sessions will begin at different times throughout the week, including a 2 p.m. virtual visit Wednesday, Aug. 4. The full schedule is available at www.wartburg.edu/week.
“Worth It Week is the perfect time to kick off your college search. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with your admissions counselor who will assist you all throughout the year,” said Tara Winter, executive director of admissions.
All students who visit campus or attend the virtual session will receive a $500 scholarship per year if they enroll at Wartburg.
For more information or to register for a Worth It Week session, visit www.wartburg.edu/week or contact Wartburg’s Admissions Office at admissions@wartburg.edu or 800-772-2085.