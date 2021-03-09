WAVERLY – Wartburg College swept the American Rivers Conference indoor track and field championships Saturday at Hoover Fieldhouse.
The No. 7-ranked Wartburg women’s team earned its 17th American Rivers Conference indoor championship.
The Knights totaled 200 team points. Loras College placed second with 136 points.
Wartburg earned team points in every event, including five individual titles and finished with 19 all-conference (top 3) finishes. The Knights’ coaches, led by Marcus Newsom, were awarded named conference coaching staff of the year.
Sophomore jumper Breya Christopher was awarded the field event MVP after winning high jump at 5 feet, 3.75 inches and finishing second in triple jump at 37-0.25. Teammate Shaniah Johnson won triple jump with a jump of 37-4. Both Christopher and Johnson’s triple jumps rank among the top 10 at Wartburg.
“I did triple and high jump and they were at the same time, so I was kind of worried about that,” Christopher said. “But it ended up working out fine. ... I didn’t get my goal for high jump, but I still won, and I PR’d in triple jump, so it was a great day.”
The Knights’ distance duo of Carina Collet and Aubrie Fisher both claimed individual titles. Collet won the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17 minutes, 22 seconds, while Fisher edged out 2020 A-R-C track MVP Kassie Rosenbum in the 3K with a personal best time of 9:59.66 – the seventh-best time in Wartburg history.
Dani Johnson won weight throw with a heave of 53-11 – a top 10 Wartburg performance.
“Our student-athletes deserved this opportunity, and it’s such a blessing that we were able to get through a successful year and we were able to get through a successful championship for our women’s program,” Newsom said.
The No. 1-ranked Wartburg College men’s indoor track and field team captured the 11th American Rivers Conference indoor championship in program history Saturday.
Wartburg totaling 172 team points and was led by its distance and sprinting crews, winning nine events combined.
The Knights opened running events with a pair of titles from its distance squad. The distance medley relay team of Frosty Lorimer, Sean Henson, Carter Cruise and Sam Madson won with a time of 10 minutes, 16.81 seconds. Madson anchored the race with a 1,600-meter time of 4:15.7.
Later, the 4x800 relay team of Madson, Lorimer, Matt Heinzman and Dalton Martin set a record time and top finish at 7:46.78, breaking a championship meet record and the previous Wartburg record set in 2013 by six seconds.
Joe Freiburger continued his senior season dominance in the 5,000, winning for a second consecutive season with a facility and meet record time of 14:25.87, the second-best mark in Wartburg indoor history.
Christopher Collet accounted for 20 team points, winning the mile and the 3,000. He was awarded the track MVP.
“I had a bunch of great teammates around me, and I execute the plan as best I could,” Collet said. “I used my strengths to help me win races and score points for the team.”
Collet and Heinzman finished first and second in the mile at 4:15.68 and 4:16.34, respectively, for 18 team points. Collet followed up his mile victory with a top finish in the 3K in 8:30.74.
The sprinter trio of Deyton Love, Dallas Wright and Derrick Smith each broke Wartburg indoor records and contributed 30 team points with first-place finishes. Love broke his own school record set during the Liz Wuertz Triangular on Feb. 20 in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.06 seconds.
In the 400 dash, Wright broke a Wartburg record with a time of 48.42 seconds. He previously held the second-best time, which was set last season. His A-R-C title time breaks the Wartburg record time of 48.45 seconds set by Josh Hauser in 2006.
Smith just finished past Loras’ Josh Smith with a time of 21.76 seconds in the 200 dash, good for a facility record. His time beats the Wartburg indoor record set by teammate Wright (22.05 seconds) in 2020.
Wartburg sealed the team victory with a win in the 4x400 relay from Wright, Zach Abbey, Derrick Smith and Wyatt Schmidt. The quartet set a championship meet record with a time of 3:17.54, the fifth-best time on the Wartburg top 10 list.
Newsom and his staff were awarded the A-R-C coaching staff of the Year.
Wartburg hosts the Division III Elite Indoor Championships Friday and Saturday at Hoover Fieldhouse.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
A-R-C CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Hoover Fieldhouse, Wartburg College
Women
Team Scores
1. Wartburg College 200, 2. Loras College 136, 3. University of Dubuque 102, 4. Nebraska Wesleyan University 82, 5. Central College 79, 6. Luther College 42, 7. Buena Vista University 36, 8. Simpson College 17, 9. Coe College 8.
Men
Team Scores
1. Wartburg College 172, 2. Loras College 158, 3. Central College 112, 4. University of Dubuque 77, 5. Nebraska Wesleyan 75, 6. Luther College 45.5, 7. Simpson College 42, 8. Buena Vista University 15.5, 9. Coe College 4.