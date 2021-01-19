WAVERLY – The Wartburg College indoor track and field teams swept the Chelsey M. Henkenius triangular at Saturday at Hoover Fieldhouse.
The Wartburg women scored 279 team points and placed first in nine events.
Junior Alanna Muhammad won the 60-meter dash in 7.93 seconds, while classmate Taylan Olson won the 400 in 1 minute, 1.26 seconds. Sophomore Annie Mast placed first in the 600 (1:43.87), classmate Aubrie Fisher won gold in the 3,000 (10:04.19). Sophomore Natalie Paulson took the 5,000 title (18:28.91), while sophomore Breya Christopher won high jump after clearing 1.69 meters. Sophomore Belle Albers placed first in pole vault after clearing 2.82 meters, and freshman Daekota Knott won triple jump with a leap of 11.08.
The Knights' 4x400 relay squad of Natalie Clement, Hailey Foxhoven, Jackie Ganshirt and Brenna Jacobs placed first (4:16.24).
Mount Mercy placed second at 109, followed by Grand View at 96.
The Wartburg men posted 227 points and placed first in seven events.
Sophomore Derrick Smith placed first in the 60 (7.10 seconds), while freshman Jensen Clapp won the 600 (1:28.62). Senior Sam Madson won the 1,000 (2:34.04), while junior Alec Ille finished first in the 3,000 (8:33.40). Senior Joe Freiburger won the 5,000 (14:32.34), while classmate Dallas Wright took gold in the 60 hurdles (8.16 seconds). Junior Zeph Toe leapt 12.86 meters to win triple jump.
Grand View placed second as a team with 167 points, and Mount Mercy finished third at 102.