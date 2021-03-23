WAVERLY – Wartburg College was upended by Concordia University of Chicago, 19-7, on Sunday in River Forest, Illinois.
The Cougars jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening two minutes before junior Bri Greiskalns scored her team-high ninth goal of the season. Concordia then stretched its lead to eight when it stormed out on a 6-0 run. The two teams traded goals halfway through the first half as sophomore Lindsay Langford and freshman Ellie Johnson received tallies for the Knights. The Cougars scored five unanswered and went into the halftime break with a 12-goal advantage.
Greiskalns, an Oakdale, Minnesota, native, recorded the opening goal of the half and second of the contest to cut into the deficit. The Knights started to gain momentum midway through the period when they tallied three straight goals courtesy of freshman Jordan Lorenzen and two from Langford to secure her hat trick. However, Wartburg battled to a 4-4 tie in the second half.
Wartburg tallied seven goals on 15 shots. The Knights scooped up 13 ground balls, won 14 draw controls and converted on 82% of their clear attempts, which was a season-high. Freshman Beka Gershenoff earned her first two points as a collegiate player when she recorded a game-high two assists. Freshman Brittney Shipman made her career debut in net for the Knights and posted six saves.
The Knights (0-4) return home at noon Saturday for their conference opener against Loras College (2-2) at the Wartburg Lacrosse Field.