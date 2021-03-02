WAVERLY – Wartburg College dropped its season-opening match against William Penn University 18-9 on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Wartburg Lacrosse Field.
Junior Bri Greiskalns led Wartburg with three goals and one assist in the contest. Greiskalns also became the program's all-time leader in career goals with 105.
William Penn jumped out to an early 4-1 lead seven minutes into the match. However, the Wartburg scored the next three with goals by Greiskalns, freshman Britta Solheim and sophomore Olivia Christianson to cut the deficit to just one. William Penn ended the half with seven more goals and carried an 11-6 lead into the break.
William Penn controlled the run of play in the second half and pushed its lead to nine with 10 minutes left.
Greiskalns, a native of Oakdale, Minnesota, added another score in the second half, and freshman Ellie Johnson posted two goals.
The Knights totaled 22 shots, including 18 on goal, and forced 26 turnovers. They held a 16-13 advantage on draw controls and went 12 for 21 on clearance attempts. Tidwell finished with six saves.
Wartburg hosts Missouri Baptist University at noon Saturday at the Wartburg Lacrosse Field.