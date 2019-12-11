CEDAR RAPIDS — Wartburg leads the combined men’s and women’s All-Sports Trophy standings following the completion of the American Rivers Conference slate of eight fall championships.
Central College leads the chase for the Elmer Hertel Men’s All-Sports Trophy behind A-R-C titles in football and soccer. The Knights lead the Marjorie Giles Women’s All-Sports Trophy standings, picking up American Rivers Conference titles in cross country and volleyball.
With three men’s and five women’s American Rivers Conference Championships decided, Wartburg owns first place in the All-Sports Trophy Combined standings with 17 points. The Knights have claimed three titles outright, sharing in one (football), two second place finishes, and one third place finish. Wartburg won titles in men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and a share of the football crown.