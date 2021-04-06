WAVERLY – Wartburg College men’s soccer team prevailed 2-1 at Coe College on Saturday evening in Cedar Rapids.
Jack Palen, a senior Norwalk native, scored the game-winner in the 87th minute. Payton Chapman posted the assist, his second of the game.
Wartburg improved its American Rivers Conference record to 2-1 overall and outshot the Coe 19-1.
The Knights outshot the Kohawks 11-0 in the first half and had six corner kick opportunities. But the Kohawks’ defense held strong and kept the match scoreless heading into the break.
Wartburg broke through 12 minutes into the second half with Curtis Ratzer’s first career goal, assisted by Chapman.
Late in the game, Coe tied the match in the 84th minute, but Palen and the Knights responded quickly with the game-winning goal.
Palen and Chapman each tallied two shots on goal, while Caleb Halleran led the Knights with five shots.
Wartburg hosts Simpson College at 7:30 p.m. April 10 at Salzwedel Field.
WARTBURG 2, COE 1
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: Wartburg, Ratzer, (Chapman), 58. Coe, Buckley, (Fitch), 85. Wartburg, Palen, (Chapman), 87.
Shots: Wartburg 19, Coe 1. Shots on goal: Wartburg 6, Coe 1. Saves: Wartburg 1 (Woody), Coe 4 (Koch).
Corner kicks: Wartburg 11, Coe 0. Offsides: Wartburg 1, Coe 0. Fouls: Wartburg 6, Coe 9. Yellow cards: Coe 1 (Wever, 90).