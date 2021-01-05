WAVERLY – Wartburg College held a two-point lead with 24 seconds remaining in Sunday’s season opener, but Edgewood’s Will Schwartz drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to send his team to a 71-70 win at Levick Arena.
The two teams were knotted 34-34 at halftime.
Junior Mitch Gehling led Wartburg (0-1) with 12 points and came down with six rebounds. Junior Drew Olson posted 11 points, dished out three assists and snagged five boards, while classmate Cade Daugherty finished with 10 points. Redshirt senior Ryan Stulken registered a team-high eight rebounds in the loss.
Wartburg hosts Simpson College at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
EDGEWOOD 71, WARTBURG 70
Edgwood ... 34 37 – 71
Wartburg .. 34 36 – 70
Edgewood: Negus 22, Myers 7, Buss 6, Holzman 4, Lyons 0, Graf 16, Schwartz 13, Nelson 3, Janega Jr. 0, Toennies 0.
Wartburg: Gehling 12, Olson 11, Roquet 7, Molstead 7, Smith Drahos 5, Daugherty 10, John 8, Allard 6, Coulter 4, Stulken 3, Cuvelier 0.