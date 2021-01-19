WAVERLY – Wartburg College was picked to finish third in the American Rivers Conference preseason poll, the conference announced Wednesday.
Wartburg received 44 points and two first-place votes. It went 12-15 overall and 7-9 inside the A-R-C last season.
Loras College was picked to win the conference and received 55 points, including three of a possible nine first-place votes. Loras went 17-9 overall and 10-6 in the conference last season. Nebraska Wesleyan University was picked as the conference runner-up with 54 points and two first-place votes.
The University of Dubuque was picked fourth, followed by Buena Vista University (37 points, one first-place vote), Coe College (37), Central College (19), Luther College (19) and Simpson College (17).
The A-R-C has made a name for itself in the national spotlight. In 2017, Wartburg blitzed its way through the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Division III tournament. Nebraska Wesleyan, who lost in the semifinals that season, won the conference in 2018, as well as the conference tournament. Shortly after, Nebraska Wesleyan hoisted the D-III national championship trophy in Salem, Virginia, after beating Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Nebraska Wesleyan won the conference title again in 2019 and advanced to the second round of the D-III tournament. Loras won advanced to the third round of the national tournament in 2019. Nebraska Wesleyan claimed the conference crown during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
This season’s conference schedule will be unlike any other. The schedule features an eight-game single round-robin format with an all-comers conference tournament at the end of the season. It will be the first time every team is invited to the conference tournament, which usually has only six participants. The A-R-C champion receives an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.
The first conference games are scheduled for Jan. 23. Wartburg is slated to host Nebraska Wesleyan at 2 p.m. that day at Levick Arena.