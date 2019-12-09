STORM LAKE — The Wartburg men’s basketball team suffered a 89-75 loss to Buena Vista on Saturday.
Junior Max Smith Drahos led the Knights scoring 21 points, contributing five rebounds and four assists and was 3-of-3 from the free throw line.
Seniors Tyler Zumbach tallied 14 points and contributed three rebounds and Camry Moore notched 12 points with one rebound and two steals.
Six other Knights scored points with 21 points being bench points. The Knights earned a total of 29 rebounds and nine steals.
The Orange and Black were 27-of-60 in field goal shooting and were 18-of-24 from the free throw line.
Next up, the Knights will host Nebraska Wesleyan at Levick Arena at 4 p.m. Saturday.