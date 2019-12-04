After opening American Rivers Conference play Wednesday against Central, the Wartburg men’s basketball team is set to head to Storm Lake on Saturday to match up against Buena Vista.
LAST TIME OUT
Wartburg suffered a pair of non-conference losses in Wisconsin last week, dropping contests at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Max Smith Drahos averaged 15 points in two games, tying a season-high with 18 points at UW-Eau Claire. The Knights tallied eight three-point field goals made in both games.
SERIES HISTORY
Against Buena Vista, the Knights are 8-2 against the Beavers in the previous 10 matchups and lead the all-time series 82-60.
Last year, the Orange and Black swept the season series, including a season-high 103-point output at Levick Arena in which Cam Kickbush ‘19 broke the Wartburg single-game record for most three-points in a game with nine.
WARTBURG
After starting the season 3-0, the Knights have dropped four consecutive.
Junior guard Max Smith Drahos leads the Knights with 12.1 points per game and 27 assists.
Tyler Zumbach leads the team with 31 rebounds, averaging 4.4 per game.
Freshman Jack Molstead leads Wartburg with 200 minutes played, averaging 28.6 per game.
As a team, Wartburg owns a 47.3 field goal percentage.
BUENA VISTA
The Beavers are off to an 8-0 start are are coming off a pair of wins at the Nebraska Wesleyan Snyder Classic in Lincoln, Neb. over the weekend, earning wins over Willamette and the University of The Ozarks.
Strong team defense has limited opponents to an average of 69.9 points per game, which leads the A-R-C.
Senior guard Timothy Jeffries leads BVU with 20.4 points per game and leads the league with 46 made free throws.
The Beavers face No. 6 Nebraska Wesleyan this Wednesday during their conference opener.
Buena Vista was picked to finish 8th in the A-R-C Preseason Poll and went 5-11 in the league last season.