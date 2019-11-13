GRINNELL — Wartburg men’s basketball improved to 2-0 on the year with a 92-74 victory at Grinnell College during its first road game of the 2019-20 season Tuesday evening.
Four Knights scored in double figures, led by freshman Noah May with 24 points off 11-of-12 shooting from the field along with a team-high seven rebounds.
Max Smith Drahos recorded a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 13 assists. Starters Davis Roquet and Jack Molstead added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Wartburg was efficient shooting from the field, converting 36-of-50 attempts. The Orange and Black made a difference in the paint, outscoring Grinnell 66-22. The Pioneers attempted 45 three-pointers compared just a pair from the Knights.
Smith Drahos scored 16 points in the first half as Wartburg shot 76.2 percent from the field and took a 41-38 lead into the break.
In the final 20 minutes, May was perfect 7-7 from the field as the Knights limited the visitors to 8-34 shooting. Grinnell took a 52-51 lead just over five minutes into the second half, but Wartburg responded with a 10-0 run and maintained a lead throughout the rest of the contest.
Up Next
Wartburg hosts Cornell, Iowa Wesleyan, and Minnesota-Morris this weekend during the Buzz Levick Tournament.