Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wartburg basketball

Four Knights scored in double figures, led by freshman Noah May with 24 points off 11-of-12 shooting from the field along with a team-high seven rebounds.

 Courtesy of Wartburg Athletics

GRINNELL — Wartburg men’s basketball improved to 2-0 on the year with a 92-74 victory at Grinnell College during its first road game of the 2019-20 season Tuesday evening.

Four Knights scored in double figures, led by freshman Noah May with 24 points off 11-of-12 shooting from the field along with a team-high seven rebounds.

Max Smith Drahos recorded a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 13 assists. Starters Davis Roquet and Jack Molstead added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Wartburg was efficient shooting from the field, converting 36-of-50 attempts. The Orange and Black made a difference in the paint, outscoring Grinnell 66-22. The Pioneers attempted 45 three-pointers compared just a pair from the Knights.

Smith Drahos scored 16 points in the first half as Wartburg shot 76.2 percent from the field and took a 41-38 lead into the break.

In the final 20 minutes, May was perfect 7-7 from the field as the Knights limited the visitors to 8-34 shooting. Grinnell took a 52-51 lead just over five minutes into the second half, but Wartburg responded with a 10-0 run and maintained a lead throughout the rest of the contest.

Up Next

Wartburg hosts Cornell, Iowa Wesleyan, and Minnesota-Morris this weekend during the Buzz Levick Tournament.

Tags