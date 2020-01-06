The Wartburg men's basketball team opened the 2020 calendar year with its first American Rivers Conference win of the season, defeating the University of Dubuque 95-79 Saturday afternoon at Levick Arena.
The Knights (5-8 overall, 1-3 A-R-C) totaled a season-high 95 points, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field while converting a season-best 12 three-point field goals. Four Knights scored in double figures, led by 16-point efforts from both Jack Molstead and Davis Roquet.
Wartburg got off to a nice start, shooting over 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes, led by 13 points from Ryan Stulken.
The home team claimed a double-digit lead just over five minutes into the contest and twice gained a 17-point advantage, capping off the first half with a fast break layup from Molstead to grant the Knights a 48-31 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Orange & Black continued its efficient shooting efforts, going 15-26 from the field. Max Smith Drahos and Roquet each went 3-5 from long distance. Roquet hit back-to-back three-pointers and gave the Knights their largest lead of the game at 31 near the midway mark of the second period.
Stulken led with six boards, while Molstead and Connor Schult each had four assists. Roquet's 16 points were a career-high for the sophomore from Middleton, Wis.
Wartburg outscored the Spartans 42-28 in the paint and forced 14 turnovers.
Up Next
Wartburg remains at home next Saturday, hosting Loras College Jan. 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Levick Arena.