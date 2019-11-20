The Wartburg men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference game versus Bethel University on Tuesday evening at Levick Arena, falling 73-68.
Wartburg shot 26-of-51 from the field and was haunted by turnovers with 16, which accounted for 17 Royal points. The Knights’ record falls to 3-2 overall.
Camry Moore led Wartburg with 19 points, shooting 7-11 and 5-5 from the charity stripe. Freshman Jack Molstead followed with 16 points with a pair of three-pointers. Max Smith Drahos added 10 points.
In the first half, the Knights limited the visitors to 25 percent shooting. A three-point play by Moore earning a trip to the line after drawing a foul with a made jumper gave Wartburg a 38-26 advantage heading into the locker room.
Wartburg maintained a at least a seven-point lead throughout the first 10 minutes of the second period until Bethel stole the momentum. With just over four minutes remaining, a Royal three-pointer gave BU its first lead of the second half at 62-61. Wartburg quickly answered with a Ryan Stulken layup, but that was the Knights’ final lead of the contest.
Bethel closed out the game on a 10-4 run which included a pair of baskets from beyond the arc to seal the victory.
Up Next
Wartburg has a four road games ahead, starting with a trip to Eau Claire, Wis., Nov. 26 to face the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.