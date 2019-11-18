The No. 7 Wartburg men’s cross country took first at the NCAA Central Region Championships for a second consecutive season and third time in program history, tallying 52 points Saturday morning on the campus of Wartburg College.
The Knights finished ahead of nationally ranked Carleton (#19), St. Thomas (#25), and St. Olaf (#26), compiling an average 8k time of 25:51.
American Rivers Conference MVP Joe Freiburger led Wartburg with a runner-up finish time of 25:20.9. Carleton’s Matthew Wilkinson finished first with a time of 24:56.8.
Six Knights earned All-Region honors, placing inside the top-35. Freiburger was followed by Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn, who took fourth at 25:41.5.
Dalton Martin, Christopher Collet, Liam Conroy, Caleb Appleton rounded out the All-Region team in Orange & Black.
Wartburg next prepares for the NCAA Championships on Saturday hosted by Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky. Last year, the Knights took fifth place.