WAVERLY – Wartburg College returned to the pitch for the first time in 510 days on and came away with an 8-0 victory over Buena Vista University in its season opener in Storm Lake on Saturday.
Freshman Kyle Tremelling started his collegiate career with a hat trick to lead the Knights.
The Knights and Beavers battled to a stalemate in the opening moments of the match before Knights junior Kevin Duque tallied two goals in just as many minutes to open the scoring. Wartburg continued to control the run of play and made it a three-goal contest in the 38th minute when junior Ben Frazee tapped in a short-range shot.
The Knights began the second half with a comfortable 3-0 advantage and were awarded a penalty kick during the 56th minute. Senior Jack Palen calmly stepped up to the spot and converted to push the lead to 4-0. Wartburg kept the foot on the pedal when senior Sam Thomann made it a 5-0 game a hour into the match. Tremelling recorded the final three tallies for the Knights, including one from the penalty spot, to secure the shut out victory.
Wartburg posted 22 shots in the contest and held Buena Vista to just two shot attempts. Palen, sophomore Payton Chapman (one) and freshman Yushin Gossin (two) all recorded assists in the match. Junior and former Denver standout Bo McMahon, sophomores Brennon Woody and Patrick McMahon all received time in net for the Knights, but none had to make a save.
Wartburg (1-0, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) continues its conference-only schedule at 7:30 p.m. today at the University of Dubuque.
WARTBURG 8, BUENA VISTA 0
Halftime: 3-0.
Goals: Wartburg, Duque, (unassisted), 11. Wartburg, Duque, (Chapman), 13. Wartburg, Frazee, (Gossin), 38. Wartburg, Palen, (penalty kick), 56. Wartburg, Thomann, (Palen), 61. Wartburg, Tremelling, (Gossin), 67. Wartburg, Tremelling, (penalty kick), 73. Wartburg, Tremelling, (unassisted), 85.
Shots: Wartburg 22, Buena Vista 2. Shots on goal: Wartburg 16, Buena Vista 0. Saves: Wartburg 0 (B. McMahon, Woody, P. McMahon), Buena Vista 8 (Thomas).
Corner kicks: Wartburg 12, Buena Vista 0. Offsides: Wartburg 0, Buena Vista 0. Fouls: Wartburg 9, Buena Vista 12. Yellow cards: Wartburg 1 (Halleran, 30), Buena Vista 2 (Williams, 58; Thomas, 73).