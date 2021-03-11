WAVERLY – Wartburg College fell 97-70 to No. 2 seeded Buena Vista University in an American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinal Tuesday.
The loss ended Wartburg’s season. It finished 4-7 overall.
Hot shooting from the Beavers daggered the Knights, as the home team shot over 50% from the field, including a 15-for-33 mark from beyond the arc. Four of five BVU starters recorded double-digits in points, led by Michael Demers’ 24.
Seniors Max Smith Drahos and Ryan Stulken led Wartburg, totaling 14 and 11 points, respectively. Marshun Williams led the Knights with seven rebounds.
Buena Vista opened the game perfect from the field in the first four minutes, gaining a 15-5 advantage. The Beavers didn’t slow down, shooting over 60% from the field and 9 of 18 from long range, heading into the break and led 54-32.
The Knights improved their shooting numbers in the second half, but continued to struggle from three-point territory. A Stulken layup just over six minutes in capped off a 16-12 Wartburg run to open the second half, trimming BVU’s lead to 66-48.
Wartburg came within the same margin after a Keagan John basket with eight minutes left on the game clock, but the Beavers maintained at least a 20-point lead for the remainder of the contest.