WAVERLY – After dropping its first contest against the University of Northwestern, 5-4, the Wartburg College men’s tennis team defeated Monmouth College, 7-2, Saturday to split its weekend matches at the Meirink Family Tennis Facility.
The Knights (4-9, 0-1 A-R-C) dropped the first game of the day against Northwestern in the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs. The Knights jumped out to an early 2-1 lead after the doubles competition when they came away victorious at the No. 1 and two positions.
Junior Lucas Huffman once again shined for Wartburg as he won both of his singles and doubles matches in straight sets. However, the Knights won just one more in singles play as senior Jared Hefel defeated his opponent at the No. 6 spot and the Eagles took home the 5-4 victory.
The Knights continued to perform well in doubles play during the second match against Monmouth as they took all three doubles competitions. Wartburg then dropped matches at the No. 1 and two spots in singles as Huffman saw his five-game winning streak come to an end. Cade Davis, Hefel, Luke Smith and Gregor Kincaid won all of their matches in singles play to secure the Wartburg victory.
Smith, a sophomore, tallied his second win of the year during the contest at the No. 5 singles position. Kincaid, a freshman, had a promising collegiate debut when he took down his opponent at the No. 6 position for his first win as a college player.
Up next, the Knights will hit the road and travel to Indianola for a matchup against Simpson College at 9 a.m. Saturday.
NORTHWESTERN (MINN.) 5, WARTBURG 4
Singles
No. 1: Huffman, Wartburg, def. Pfaff, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2: Ryerse, Northwestern, def. Eells, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (5).
No. 3: Morrell, Northwestern, def. Davis, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
No. 4: Wedin, Northwestern, def. Gerhardt, 6-2, 0-6, 1-0.
No. 5: Geurkink, Northwestern, def. Petersen, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 6: Hefel, Wartburg, def. Velgersdyke, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 1-0 (5).
Doubles
No. 1: Huffman/Eells, Wartburg, def. Pfaff/Wedin, 8-7 (8).
No. 2: Davis/Gerhardt, Wartburg, def. Ryerse/Geurkink, 8-4.
No. 3: Morrell/Quernmoen, Northwestern, def. Petersen/Hefel, 8-3.
WARTBURG 7, MONMOUTH 2
Singles
No. 1: J. Shie, Monmouth, def. Huffman, 7-6 (12), 6-3.
No. 2: A. Shie, Monmouth, def. Eells, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3: Davis, Wartburg, def. Harris, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 4: Hefel, Wartburg, def. Guenther, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 1-0 (7).
No. 5: Smith, Wartburg, def. Simonson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Kincaid, Wartburg, def. Greer, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Huffman/Eells, Wartburg, def. J. Shie/Harris, 8-5.
No. 2: Davis/Hefel, Wartburg, def. A. Shie/Guenther, 8-6.
No. 3: Smith/Kincaid, Wartburg, def. Simonson/Greer, 8-0.