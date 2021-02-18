WAVERLY – The Wartburg College men’s tennis took home a 6-3 victory over Northwestern College and fell to Coe College 9-0 in its American Rivers Conference season opener Feb. 13 in Cedar Rapids. The Knights and Red Raiders’ matchup marked the first time the two programs have met since 1990, and Wartburg now holds a 4-0 all-time record against Northwestern.
In the first match of the day against Coe, the Knights suffered a 9-0 defeat to begin their A-R-C schedule.
Singles Competition
1. Rami Hemaidan (COE) def. Lucas Huffman (WAR) 6-0, 6-0
2. Jon Lansing (COE) def. Jackson Eells (WAR) 6-0, 6-2
3. Nathan Meskell (COE) def. Cade Davis (WAR) 6-2, 6-3
4. Bo Wilson (COE) def. Nile Petersen (WAR) 6-1, 6-1
5. Jordan Oaks (COE) def. Hunter Gerhardt (WAR) 6-2, 6-0
6. Ethan Weber (COE) def. Jared Hefel (WAR) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles Competition
1. Rami Hemaidan/Bo Wilson (COE) def. Lucas Huffman/Jackson Eells (WAR) 8-5
2. Jon Lansing/Nathan Meskell (COE) def. Cade Davis/Nile Petersen (WAR) 8-1
3. Jordan Oaks/Jack Cook (COE) def. Hunter Gerhardt/Jared Hefel (WAR) 8-2
Wartburg matched up with Northwestern during the second contest of the day and came away with victories in two of the three doubles competitions and won four matches in singles play. Freshmen Cade Davis and Nile Petersen kept their unbeaten streak alive with wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles. The duo also won its doubles match, and the pair of Lucas Huffman and Jackson Eells came away with a victory during No. 1 doubles competition.
Singles Competition
1. Lucas Huffman (WAR) def. Brian Vanderberg (NW) 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (7)
2. Juan Mackery (NW) def. Jackson Eells (WAR) 6-3, 6-1
3. Cade Davis (WAR) def. Chris Jelken (NW) 6-3, 7-5
4. Nile Petersen (WAR) def. Bradley Bourland (NW) 7-5, 0-6, 1-0 (5)
5. Hunter Gerhardt (WAR) def. Nick Vanrijs (NW) 6-2, 6-1
6. Peyton Scott (NW) def. Jared Hefel (WAR) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6
Doubles Competition
1. Lucas Huffman/Jackson Eells (WAR) def. Brian Vanderberg/Juan Mackery (NW) 8-7 (5)
2. Cade Davis/Nile Petersen (WAR) def. Chris Jelken/Bradley Bourland (NW) 8-6
3. Nick Vanrijs/Peyton Scott (NW) def. Hunter Gerhardt/Jared Hefel (WAR) 8-7 (4)
The Knights host their first match of the spring season at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 against the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.