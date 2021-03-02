Wartburg College will celebrate the legacy of a pair of longtime faculty with the naming of two student labs in the new Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center.
The Anderson Human Performance Lab recognizes Nancy Mista Anderson, a 1958 Wartburg graduate, who served as professor of physical education from 1960-91. She was the recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Volunteer Award in 2013 and was an active member of the campus community before her death in 2019. Following the death of her husband, Wayne, later that same year, the couple made a significant estate gift to the college.
The Ott Anatomy & Physiology Lab recognizes Marvin J. Ott, a 1961 Wartburg graduate, who served as a professor of mathematics and assistant football coach from 1967-74, then as registrar and director of computing services and institutional research, before his retirement in 2000. He was an inaugural member of the Knights’ Hall of Fame and an active member of the campus community before his death in 2019. His wife, Jan, a 1963 Wartburg alumna, along with their two children, Brad, who graduated in 1988, and Andy, a 1993 graduate, made gifts to the college, as did other family and friends.
“Wartburg has a long tradition of success in both academics and athletic performance, and our Health & Human Performance Center project will enhance both areas,” said Mike Murphy, a 1989 graduate, member of the Wartburg College Board of Regents and the lead donor to the capital project. “It’s especially fitting, then, for us to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Nancy Anderson, who devoted her career to excellence in teaching and learning, as well as Dr. Marv Ott, one of the college’s finest student-athletes whose vocation was to serve Wartburg in so many ways.”
The $3.7 million Health & Human Performance Project includes an addition to and the renovation of the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center, also known as “The W.” The project features the new Meyer Strength & Conditioning Annex, named for Darwyn Meyer, currently being constructed on the building’s south side. The former strength and conditioning space on the second floor of The W will be renovated to create the Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center, named for Liz and John Wuertz, including the two labs and several faculty offices to accommodate the new Department of Health & Human Performance.
The generosity of other significant donors who made the project possible will be recognized by the naming of the McCoy Family Mural for Michael and Marge McCoy; the Miller Mezzanine for Strength & Conditioning for Robert and Susan Langholz Miller; the Oltrogge Office Suite for Eugene and Alice Oltrogge; and the Schrader Family Strength & Conditioning Office for Rodney and Kimberly Schrader. In addition, the lower level of the Meyer Annex will be named the Canfield Strength & Conditioning Room, honoring Don Canfield, the Knights’ football coach from 1973-90, who died in 1996.
“The Health & Human Performance Project, set to be complete in early summer, will enhance the experience of thousands of student-athletes and hundreds of exercise science majors in the years to come, and we couldn’t be more thankful for the generosity of all the donors who helped to make this facility possible,” said Scott Leisinger, vice president for institutional advancement. “We’ve secured gifts of more than $3.6 million toward our $3.7 million goal, and we invite the Wartburg community to join us in helping to reach the finish line.”
Those interested in supporting the Health & Human Performance Project can call the Development Office at 319-352-8495 or donate online at www.wartburg.edu/give.