Three Wartburg College student organists will be featured at the college’s Bach’s Lunch organ series recital Friday, March 12.
The concert, which begins at noon, will be livestreamed on Knight Vision at https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision/bachslunch. Though this concert won’t include the usual lunch and conversation, the students will offer some information about each piece before playing it.
The featured students are:
• Hugh Brown, a senior from Iowa City, who will play Marcel Dupré “Antiphon V: How Fair and Pleasant Art Thou” from “Fifteen Pieces Founded on Antiphons, Op.18” and “Slane” by Daniel Schelat.
• Gwen McQuaig, a sophomore from Wenatchee, Wash., who will play a chorale prelude on “O Sacred Head, Now Wounded” and Johann Pachelbel’s “Vom Himmel hoch, da komm‘ ich her (From Heaven Above to Earth I Come).”
• Annika Anderson, a sophomore from New Ulm, Minn., who will play “Nun bitten wir den heiligen Geist”by Dietrich Buxtehude and a chorale prelude on “Holy, Holy, Holy.”