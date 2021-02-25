WAVERLY – Wartburg College’s Katie Foster and Lucas Huffman were recognized by the American Rivers Conference for their efforts in their respective sports, the conference announced Monday.
Foster, a senior libero and former Charles City standout, was named defensive player of the week, while Huffman, a junior and former Marion standout, was named men’s tennis player of the week.
Foster recorded a career-high 43 digs during Wartburg’s season-opening 3-2 loss at Cornell College on Feb. 20, averaging 8.6 digs per set. She was six digs shy of the Wartburg’s single game all-time record.
The A-R-C defensive weekly honor is the 15th of Foster’s career.
Wartburg hosted Coe College on Wednesday in the conference opener.
During the men’s tennis home opener vs. the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Feb. 21, Huffman helped earn two team points for the Knights. Along with his doubles partner, Jackson Eells, the duo won 8-4 at No. 1, and Huffman added a 6-3, 7-5 win over the Eagles’ Alex Alt at No. 1 singles.
Wartburg travels to Augustana College in Moline, Illinois, on Friday.