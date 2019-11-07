The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater organization, will perform “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” on Nov. 8 and 9.
The shows begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” follows Christopher, a 15-year-old who is exceptional at math but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog with a garden fork, he launches his own investigation that takes him on a journey that upends his world.
The book, penned in 2003 by British writer Mark Haddon, won the Whitbread Book Award for best novel and book of the year. In 2015, the play won a Tony Award for Best Play.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for students with a Wartburg ID.