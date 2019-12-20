A local student activist who founded a conservative group on her campus is elated because the organization she champions has been recognized by her school.
Emily Russell, a Parkersburg native, the president of the Wartburg College chapter of Turning Point USA, said she is happy the Student Senate voted 33-14 to approve the organization, after denying it in 2017.
“It is huge for us because two years ago it was a different result,” she told Waverly Newspapers in a recent video interview.
Russell said she and her VP Reid Kallenbach worked with Wartburg leadership to iron out hurdles, and combat misconceptions about the nature of the organization.
“I think it’s the persistence of myself and my (executive) team,” Russell said. “We just tried to educate as many people as possible on what our organization truly is. I know there is a lot of misconceptions still going on.”
Dan Kittle, Dean of Students at Wartburg College, said the group agreed to “meaningful and substantive changes,” such as sticking to the national organization’s major principle of conservative economics, and “not to engage in activity or dialogue that intentionally marginalizes specific groups or people,” among other stipulations.
“I too share concerns about some of the activities associated with the national TPUSA, as did many of the Student Senators,” Kittle said in a press release. “Those additions to the constitution that were made by the Wartburg students proposing the chapter changed the tenor of the process this year. It was their effort to support, with clear substance, what they had been saying – they wanted a TP chapter on campus to engage in dialogue about the benefit of a market economy, not to engage in the divisive actions employed by some in the TPUSA network.”
Russell, who plans to study law after she graduates in May, with a degree in secondary English education, said she had received many threats after the chapter was approved.
However, she said she is “blocking out the haters” and not going to be bullied into silence. She feels gratified that after she graduates, the organization will continue its work.
“I think it’ll just be the same moving forward,” she said. “It’s going to be a battle, because I’ve already seen a lot of people are unhappy about the result of the vote. I think we’re always going to be combatting some of that. We’re just excited to get our ideas out there and to engage with students.”
What kept her going, despite the threats, Russell said, is the cause she believes in.
“I knew that there were several students who feel the same way I did, but didn’t have the courage to come forward, because just look at what’s happened to me,” she said. “I don’t blame them for not wanting to come forward and keeping the students in mind and just reminding myself that I truly was doing it for everybody, even those who don’t agree with limited government and the principles of conservative economics.
“I think free speech is for everyone. Just for us to get our ideas out there now, I think it’s going to benefit everyone in the long run, being exposed to different ideas. It’s just a great thing.”
Dean Kittle said the announcement of the chapter’s recognition received mixed response.
“This decision by Student Senate is being met with a variety of emotions, and my colleagues and I in Student Life are here to support all students,” Kittle said in a press release. “I would also add that each day we are surrounded by complex issues, tensions and challenges that we must work through with a spirit of civility.
“While it can be hard, we should all aspire to find ways to civilly discuss the complex and diverse perspectives that an issue like this brings to the forefront.”
Russell said she has expanded her network of friends in the process.
“I’ve developed a big circle of people who support me, and that’s been the difference from last time,” she said. “I’ve had people who supported me last time, but I think a lot of people have seen what I’ve gone through to get to this point, and they can have respect for that. I just have a great group of people around me, and it’s made a huge difference.”
She said her advice to her peers who may be trying to seed similar chapters in colleges is this:
“Definitely to keep going to push a positive message and have positive interactions with people,” she said. “And just be kind and people will remember that, and continue to push a positive message and have positive interactions with people.”