Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wartburg football team

Wartburg College opens the 2021 football season at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 vs. Monmouth at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

 Wartburg College/courtesy

Wartburg College Athletics Director and head football coach Rick Willis on Monday announced the 2021 football schedule.

Wartburg opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at home against Monmouth College for Community Night. The Knights are 12-0 during season-opening night games at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

The Knights then hit the road for their final non-conference contest at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota.

Wartburg hosts Coe College at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 for the American-Rivers-Conference opener and hosts Loras College at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 for homecoming.

The Knights’ 2020 schedule was postponed to the spring of 2021, and the team had all three of its A-R-C-scheduled games canceled due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Wartburg earned a share of a third consecutive A-R-C title with a 7-1 league record and its 27th consecutive winning season. Wartburg went undefeated at Walston-Hoover Stadium and finished the season with a 10-2 mark, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in program history.

Tags

Trending Food Videos