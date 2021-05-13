Wartburg College Athletics Director and head football coach Rick Willis on Monday announced the 2021 football schedule.
Wartburg opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at home against Monmouth College for Community Night. The Knights are 12-0 during season-opening night games at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
The Knights then hit the road for their final non-conference contest at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota.
Wartburg hosts Coe College at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 for the American-Rivers-Conference opener and hosts Loras College at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 for homecoming.
The Knights’ 2020 schedule was postponed to the spring of 2021, and the team had all three of its A-R-C-scheduled games canceled due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Wartburg earned a share of a third consecutive A-R-C title with a 7-1 league record and its 27th consecutive winning season. Wartburg went undefeated at Walston-Hoover Stadium and finished the season with a 10-2 mark, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in program history.