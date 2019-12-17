Faculty in the Wartburg College Department of Religion and Philosophy traveled to San Diego to present, lead and attend sessions at the annual meetings of the American Academy of Religion & Society of Biblical Literature.
Those participating were:
• Justin Jeffcoat Schedtler, who presented “Allegiance to the Lamb: Royal Discourse and Ideologies in Revelation” in the John’s Apocalypse & Cultural Contexts section.
• Kristin Wendland, who presented “Leviticus on the Lawn: Helping Students Understand a Priestly Worldview” in the Academic Teaching & Biblical Studies section. She was also a co-organizer of the Lutheran Women in Theological & Religious Studies annual gathering.
• Minjung Noh, who presented on a panel at the Society for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Religion, whose theme was “Religion & Race in a Time of Trump.”
• Caryn Riswold, who attended a meeting of the Faculty Working Group on Lutheran Higher Education, of which she is a part.
• Kyle Schenkewitz, who organized the annual board meeting of the Society for the Study of Christian Spirituality, on which he serves.