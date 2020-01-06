CEDAR RAPIDS — The American Rivers Conference released its weekly performers from Dec. 16-29 on Monday, Dec. 30, with Wartburg wrestling’s Kyle Briggs awarded the honor of Wrestler of the Week.
The top-ranked Knights went 3-0 in Las Vegas, Nev., hosting the Annual Desert Duals. Wartburg defeated Trine, No. 10 North Central, and Division II opponent Northern State.
Briggs went unbeaten in Las Vegas while improving his record to 13-0 on the season, going 3-0 with a 20-3 technical fall over Trine’s Luke Carver, an 11-7 decision over No. 7 Cody Baldridge of North Central, and a 2:45 pin over Northern State’s Marcus Placide.
Wartburg returns to action Jan. 10-11 to compete in the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky.