The Wartburg College Kantorei and Handbell Choir will present their annual spring concert Saturday, March 14.
The free performance will begin at 4 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. Kantorei provides leadership for campus worship and performs a variety of sacred music.
Kantorei, conducted by Karen Black, will perform two pieces by Kyle Pederson, a guest composer for the college: “Can We Sing the Darkness to Light” and “Give Me Oil in My Lamp,” which will feature a solo from Mallory Laube, of Dike.
Laube also will be featured on “Lord, Thou Hast Searched Me.” Yukino Kurashina, of Japan, will be the featured soloist on “Let Your Faith Be Stronger Than Your Fear,” a piece by Tom Trenney, who served as director of the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor while their conductor was on sabbatical.
The Handbell Choir, also under Black’s leadership, will perform “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho,” “How Can I Keep from Singing,” and “Over the Rainbow,” among others.
The ensembles will combine together for “Let All the People Praise!”