Ann Henninger, Wartburg professor emerita of biology, will explain how the immune system distinguishes between “self” and “non-self” during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday, Jan. 9.
Henninger also will share more about how the body’s microbiome works to keep a person healthy during her session, titled “Ways Our Immune System and Microbiome Work to Keep Us Healthy.”
Classes continue Jan. 16, 23 and 30 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard. Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the series will include “American Architecture as Influenced by Scandinavia” in February, “Deception: Lies, Secrets, and Self-Deception in Personal, Professional, and Public Life” in March and “Transcendent Art and Artists on Film and Art” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.