Steve Palmquist, a longtime aerospace teacher in the Civil Air Patrol, will cover all things aviation during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday, Oct. 17.
Palmquist, who served with the Civil Air Patrol for more than 30 years and was director of aerospace education for Iowa’s Wing, will introduce principles of flight as well as discuss the concentrated histories of aviation and space flight during his session, titled “Aerospace: The Sky’s the Limit.”
Classes continue Oct. 24 and 31 and Nov. 7 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard. Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the series will include “Four Daring Women in the Bible and What They Can Teach Us” in November, “Ways Our Immune System and Microbiome Work to Keep Us Healthy” in January, “American Architecture as Influenced by Scandinavia” in February, “Deception: Lies, Secrets, and Self-Deception in Personal, Professional, and Public Life” in March and “Transcendent Art and Artists on Film and Art” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.