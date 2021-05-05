He was a man whose heart overflowed with love, kindness and passion.
A man who cared deeply about the players he coached, and did whatever he needed to help them mature into the men they are today.
A man who stepped away from college to serve his country during World War II.
A man who won more than 500 basketball games, but would always sit down to chat and share stories over breakfast every Friday morning with fellow coaches and friends.
A man who gave back to his school and community so often and so graciously without hesitation.
Lewis “Buzz” Levick was that man.
He passed away April 26. He was 94.
“Basketball was his life,” said Miriam, Buzz’s wife of almost 73 years. “He was very involved in basketball at Wartburg. Outside of basketball, well, he loved his family. We got together. We have a large family with children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and we tried to spend as much time as we could. During the winter, he was involved in basketball.”
‘He’s irreplaceable’
During Levick’s time at Wartburg, he became a pivotal figure. His coaching success was second to none.
Off the court, he developed a deep bond with each of his players.
He coached at Wartburg College from 1965-93 and posted an all-time record of 510-226, won 14 Iowa Conference championships, including nine straight from 1967-75. His teams made 13 postseason tournaments.
Twice, Levick led Wartburg to the NCAA quarterfinals. He coached seven All-Americans and 58 all-conference selections. He was named Iowa Conference Coach of the Year nine times, NAIA District 15 Coach of the Year six times and NAJA Area 4 Coach of the Year three times.
When Levick retired in 1993, he was ranked 28th among the winningest men’s collegiate coaches, and he was one of only 65 coaches in the nation to win 500 or more games.
Wartburg named its basketball facility in his honor, hence Levick Arena. He was inducted into the Des Moines Register’s Hall of Fame in 1998. He started the Wartburg Hall of Fame in 1996 and, three years later, was a member of the 1999 class.
“He’s certainly a legend here at Wartburg,” Wartburg athletics director Rick Willis said. “His name, really, for a long time was basically synonymous with Wartburg College. We were really just lucky to have him here with us and so integrated into our department and our school for that many years. He’s one of a kind, he’s irreplaceable.”
Levick’s storied coaching career was matched by a tremendous amount of love he had for his players, Wartburg and the community of Waverly.
The Levicks created the Miriam and Buzz Levick Endowed Scholarship, which supports a first-year Wartburg student pursuing a teaching career.
In 2015, Levick and his wife established an endowed scholarship for business students in memory of their son, Robert.
Buzz Levick was instrumental in starting basketball camps, where he often brought in college coaches from across the nation, including Bobby Knight, the former Indiana and Texas Tech coach, to speak and share advice with younger generations of basketball players.
“He never wavered in his loyalty to Wartburg and his kindness, his care for student-athletes and the value of athletics in a student-athlete’s experience,” Willis said. “But he was big in the ‘student’-athlete part. He always pointed out how a lot of our best players were also great students, and he was really proud of that.”
That’s who Levick was. He always had a strong connection to his players, no matter what year he coached them. He always stayed in touch.
Every Friday morning, beginning in 1997, Levick, Willis, current Wartburg men’s coach Dick Peth and former Wartburg athletics director Gary Grace met up for breakfast at the Waverly Hy-Vee. Together, they traded stories, shared laughs and, most importantly, listened whenever Levick spoke.
“It was really one of the highlights of my week, just being able to sit for an hour and basically listen to his wisdom,” Willis said.
Willis, who has been at Wartburg for 25 years, never got to see Levick coach basketball.
But Levick’s presence alone left a lasting impact on Willis, who also the head football coach at Wartburg.
When Wartburg opened The W between 2007-08, the college hosted an event called Legends of Knights Gym – a time where various Wartburg alumni return to campus. Levick wrote each of his former players a hand-written letter explaining his expectations – from the way they dressed to how they spoke and acted – when they came back to campus.
“His pull, sort of the power he had that … (it was) almost like he was still coaching them,” Willis said. “The attendance was unbelievable because those guys were like, ‘Well, Coach told us we needed to be back here for that, and so here we are.’ That was really a neat thing to see.”
Even today, Levick’s impact is felt through Wartburg’s campus and Waverly, but it also resonates across the state.
Willis spends a lot of time on the road recruiting, making sure he targets every corner of the state. Every stop he makes along the way, he hears about Levick.
“You run into somebody and say, ‘Wartburg’ and then the thing that they say is, ‘Coach Levick. I went to his camps when I was a kid,’” Willis said. “It’s just amazing the reach and the impact that he had beyond just Wartburg and the student-athletes that came to Wartburg and played for him.”
A lasting impression
Dick Peth was hired as Wartburg’s men’s basketball coach in 1997, four years after Levick retired.
But a conversation during the 1979-80 season, when Peth was an assistant coach at Simpson College, helped Peth develop his coaching style.
Peth met Levick for the first time that season, and the lessons Peth took away have been transformative both on the basketball court and in life.
“After walking away from the conversation, you realize that he’s one of those very few people in life that when you meet them for the first time, they leave that lasting impression upon you (with) how genuine, how sincere they are, and there’s not a lot of people like that,” Peth said.
When Peth took over at Wartburg, he wasn’t nervous about following in Levick’s footsteps.
In fact, he wanted to “rub elbows” with Levick as much as possible.
“To me, what better person to have supporting your program than a guy who’s a great mentor,” Peth said. “He had tremendous success as a coach, unparalleled success. You want those people standing by you and not across the line from you.”
The legacy Buzz Levick leaves behind is here to stay. His infectious smile that lit up every room he stepped foot in will surely be missed.
But the way he carried himself and went about his life and, more importantly, the roles he modeled helped shape every life he touched.
“It’s one of those things where it’s really hard to put into words all of the things that he meant to us and that he meant to this place,” Willis said. “But I know we’re all better off for having had the chance to spend that time with him and around him.”