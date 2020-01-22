A Wartburg professor of history, whose research and teaching have impacted generations of students and area community members, is now taking a more visible statewide role as a member of the board of trustees for the State Historical Society of Iowa.
On Jan. 13, Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Prof. Terrence Lindell to fill out a vacancy on the 12-member board.
Lindell holds a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in South Dakota, and a master’s degree and a doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Lindell was nominated by Dan Wolter, a senior adviser to the governor, who took a college course with Lindell while a high school student.
Lindell has taught American and Iowa history at Wartburg for 36 years. Serving on the board is a new volunteer job for him, but one he says he would greatly enjoy.
He already had his first conference call with the board, where members talked about budget, upcoming grants, and plans for Iowa History Month, which is in March. Renovating the Historical Society Building was also on the agenda.
Lindell has contributed to the understanding of history, not just in academic circles, but also among everyday people.
In addition to his students, the community of Waverly has been the beneficiary of his expertise.
A gifted storyteller, Lindell has led multiple cemetery tours at Harlington Cemetery during Waverly Heritage Days, has been instrumental in the revival of the Ira Sturdevant House, one of the first settler’s homes along the Cedar River in town, and, among other subjects, has conducted research on soldiers buried at the cemetery.
His 2019 paper, “Letters from Camp: World War I Soldiers Write Home to Bremer County, Iowa” earned him an award at the 54th annual Northern Great Plains History Conference in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. The paper was based on letters the Waverly Democrat and the Independent-Republican, the forefathers of today’s Waverly Newspapers, printed in full or summarized during the war.
Asked what initiatives he would pursue on the board, Lindell said he is just started learning the ropes.
“I am looking forward to serving the Historical Society in that capacity,” Lindell said.