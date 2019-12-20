NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Associated Press released its 2019 NCAA Division III AP All-America Football Team Thursday with Wartburg’s Nic Vetter earning First Team honors.
Vetter, a senior from Hampton, Iowa, was also named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) First Team Offense Dec. 4. A team captain, he started every game this season at right tackle and guided Wartburg to a third-straight American Rivers Conference championship while the Knights reached the second round of the NCAA Playoffs.
A two-time American Rivers First Team All-Conference honoree, Vetter paced the Knights’ offense that that led the conference in scoring. Wartburg led the conference with 30 rushing touchdowns while its 67 total scores in the regular season ranked 4th nationally. A four-year starter, he started in a record 45 games and allowed just a pair of sacks throughout his career.
Vetter joins the ranks of former offensive linemen Chris Brinkmeier and Derek Schipper, who were both also named to a pair of All-America First Teams in 2014 and 2017, respectively.