The Wartburg Scholarship Club will hold its annual spring meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, outdoors at Greenwood, the home of Wartburg College President Darrel and Christy Colson, 902 12th St. NW. The gathering will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.
The spring event is free to attend, but RSVPs are requested at mphubbard14@gmail.com. The event will include social time as well as a business meeting and election of officers.
The Wartburg Scholarship Club, formerly known as the Wartburg Women’s Club, voted in 2019 to expand membership to all faculty and staff of the college, spouses of Wartburg employees, and all area Wartburg alumni, with annual dues of $15 supporting student scholarships ($25 dues for a couple). The goal of the group is to raise funds for student scholarships at Wartburg, and members participate in various fundraisers throughout the year, which have included student treat orders, a quilt raffle and selling vintage items during Wartburg’s Homecoming. The club also offers monthly interest groups, including potluck groups and salad luncheons, for members. The whole group meets twice annually.
To fund scholarships during the 2020-21 school year, the organization has filled more than 370 orders of cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, fruit baskets and power sacks for Wartburg students. The organization has awarded more than $150,000 in student scholarships during its 80-year history. Last year, the organization awarded five annual $1,000 scholarships and two $1,000 endowed scholarships to Wartburg students. Learn more at www.wartburg.edu/wsc.
Club officers for 2020-21 are Marcia Haugen, president; Barb Anderson, vice president; and Marnie Hubbard, treasurer-secretary. All are from Waverly.