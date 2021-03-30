WAVERLY – Wartburg College softball downed Simpson College 9-1 on Sunday to earn a weekend series sweep and improve to 13-3 overall and 4-2 in the American Rivers Conference.
The Knights exploded in the sixth inning with five runs to invoke the eight-run rule after to secure the win. Freshman Ashley Nelson notched the victory on the mound and improved to 4-0 on the season. The Knights recorded 10 hits and nine RBIs, including a two-run home run by senior Kaci Sherwood in the third inning.
Wartburg got things rolling in the opening inning when Sherwood singled to left field and junior Sydney Illg scored to give the home team a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second, Wartburg’s bats caught fire again in the third inning with three runs.
Wartburg held Simpson to just four hits in the first five innings. Simpson started to find a rhythm offensively in the sixth inning when it rattled off three hits and scored its lone run. Wartburg got out of the jam unscathed.
The Knights then went on the attack in the bottom of the inning when they totaled five runs on three hits and three errors. Senior Leah Campos ended the contest when she singled down the third-base line, and junior Olivia Brecht scored the game-ending run.
Campos, Sherwood, Brecht and Lauren Frerichs all recorded a team-high two hits, while Sherwood paced the Knights with a game-high four RBIs. Nelson threw four innings and allowed four hits and no runs.
Wartburg hosts St. Catherine University at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lynes Field in a nonconference doubleheader.
WARTBURG 9, SIMPSON 1
Simpson ..... 000 001 – 1 7 5
Wartburg ... 103 005 – 9 10 1
Simpson pitching: Barrick-Wesse, DePhillips (4), Richmond (6) and Porter. Wartburg pitching: Nelson, Rog (5) and Swiatkowski.
W: Nelson (4-0). L: Barrick-Wesse (1-1).
2B: Simpson 1 (Stamm, Ludermann), Wartburg 2 (Brecht, Campos).
HR: Wartburg 1 (Sherwood).