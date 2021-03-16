WAVERLY – No. 20-ranked Wartburg swept a doubleheader against Washington University-St. Louis on Saturday, posting shutouts of 9-0 and 10-0, respectively, on the campus of Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Senior starting pitcher Maddie Rog and freshman starter Ashley Nelson both recorded complete-game shutouts, while junior Sydney Illg collected five hits and Kaci Sherwood drove in six runs.
In the first game, Rog pitched six scoreless innings to improve to 4-1 on the season. She allowed just two hits and struck out four.
Sherwood went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI. Freshman Kaylie Springer also went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, and Illg and sophomore Jordan Swiatkowski each tallied two hits.
After four scoreless innings, the Knights (9-0) offense broke out in the fifth inning for six runs off six hits. Freshman Sydney Fellows and senior Leah Campos each tallied two-run singles, and Sherwood notched a RBI bunt single.
Wartburg added another trio of runs the following inning, led by a two-run single from Sherwood and an RBI groundout from Campos.
In the second game, Nelson, a freshman from DeKalb, Illinois, pitched a complete-game, six-inning shutout in her first collegiate start. She allowed just one hit, and also went 2 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI.
The eventual game-winning run came during a three-run third inning for the Knights. With two outs, Illg singled and stole second base. She then came around to score off of sophomore Lauren Frerichs’ single. The Knights added another run off an error and from a Nelson RBI double, which scored Campos.
The Knights scored four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Sherwood hit her fifth home run of the season in the fifth, a two-run bomb to give the Knights a 6-0 lead.
Nelson sent down the Bears in order in the bottom of the sixth to seal the two-game shutout.
Up Next
Wartburg opens American Rivers Conference action this weekend by hosting a three-game series vs. the University of Dubuque at Lynes Field.
WARTBURG 9, WASH U. 0
Wartburg ... 000 063 – 9 13 0
Wash U. ..... 000 000 – 0 2 1
Wartburg pitching: Rog and Swiatkowski. Wash U. pitching: Denton, Urban (5) and Irwin.
W: Rog (4-1). L: Denton (1-2).
2B: Wash U. 1 (Irwin).
WARTBURG 10, WASH U. 0
Wartburg ... 003 043 – 10 11 0
Wash U. ..... 000 000 – 0 1 4
Wartburg pitching: Nelson and Frawley. Wash U. pitching: Stoner, Schwartz (5) and Irwin.
W: Nelson (1-0). L: Stoner (1-2).
2B: Wartburg 2 (Nelson 2). HR: Wartburg 1 (Sherwood).